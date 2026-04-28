Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: Around The Sun: Stories and Symbols from Across the World, ten speed press, yoshi Yoshitani

Yoshi Yoshitani's New Book "Around the Sun" Arrives Next Week

Artist Yoshi Yoshitani has a new book coming out next week called Around the Sun: Stories and Symbols from Across the World

Article Summary Yoshi Yoshitani’s new book Around the Sun arrives next week from Ten Speed Press, celebrating global myths and symbols.

Around the Sun features twelve illustrated folktales spanning cultures and eras, built around timeless storytelling themes.

Stories include Inanna, a Cochiti weaving tale, and East Java’s Panji Semirang, alongside recurring mythical symbols.

Yoshi Yoshitani brings her vibrant, multicultural art style to a richly researched collection inspired by world mythology.

Ten Speed Press has revealed the next book by Yoshi Yoshitani, as they unveiled Around the Sun: Stories and Symbols from Across the World. Yoshitani is a well-respected artist who has worked with dozens of companies over the years, including DC Comics, Valiant, and Image Comics. This will be her seventh book that will explore the history of different cultures and the symbolism used in their own ways of storytelling through twelve different folktales. We have more details about it below, as the book will be released on May 5, 2026.

Around the Sun: Stories and Symbols from Across the World

Around the Sun is a storybook comprised of twelve beautifully illustrated folktales from all around the world and across time, each featuring classic tropes such as a Hero, a Challenge, an Advisor, and a Desire. Among the legends and myths included is the story of Innana, the Sumerian goddess of war and desire who sought to extend her earthly power to the underworld; the Cochiti tale from New Mexico about a young weaver caring for her elderly parents and the coyote who wins her affection; the Indonesian lore from East Java about Panji Semirang, the beautiful princess turned fierce bandit; and more. For an additional layer of depth, background information on iconic recurring symbols, objects, and mythical tokens–such as The Mirror, The Magic Skin, and The World Tree–is interspersed throughout.

Author Yoshi Yoshitani

Yoshitani is a California-based artist whose vibrant illustrations draw on inspiration from across the globe, with a particular focus on multicultural identity. Past clients include Disney, DC Comics, Valiant, Image, DreamWorks, and Netflix. Yoshi spends time researching world mythologies, listening to audiobooks, creating fashion inspiration boards, and attending comic conventions and art expos across the country. Yoshitani's art style is dynamic and vibrant, featuring diverse and multicultural characters. Readers will be transported by Around the Sun's lush artistic details and gripping mythologies.

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