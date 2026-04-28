Posted in: Atari, Games, Mortal Kombat, Retro Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Adds Krossplay In Latest Update

A new update has been released for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, as players can now fight each other in Krossplay, among other additions

Article Summary Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection adds Krossplay, letting PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC players battle online.

Krossplay works in Quick Play and Online Arcade, with room codes making it easy to set up cross-platform fights.

New 2-on-2 online kombat arrives in Ultimate MK3, Mortal Kombat Trilogy, and Mortal Kombat 4 variants.

The latest Mortal Kombat update also adds VRR support on select platforms for smoother, more accurate arcade action.

Digital Eclipse and Atari have released a new update for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, with the chief addition being Crossplay. Or should we say Krossplay, as that's what they're referring to in a world where every C-word stars with K. The game will let players from different platforms fight each other, alogn with VRR support, 2-on-2 Kombat online, and the newly enabled tag-team matches in Ultimate MK3 (Arcade), Ultimate MK3 (SNES), Mortal Kombat Trilogy (PS1) and Mortal Kombat 4 (Arcade). We have some of the developer notes below from their latest blog, as the update is now available for you to download.

Fight Other Players on Any Platform as Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Adds "Krossplay"

Krossplay

Krossplay is the Mortal Kombat series' term for cross-platform online gameplay. When you're in the mood to test your skills online against your best friends and favorite foes, you can now match up against opponents from any platform – PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC – no matter which platform you're playing on! Krossplay is supported in both Quick Play and Online Arcade modes. In Online Arcade, all players can join a hosted room, regardless of which hardware they're using. The room code system implemented in the previous update makes this easy – just share your unique code with the folks you'd like to play with. Krossplay is off by default, but can be activated under Online Options.

2-on-2 Kombat Online

Four games in the Kollection support 2-on-2 matches, where one player can use a team of two fighters against an opponent doing the same. These modes were previously only offered for offline play (officially, anyway, though we were impressed with the creative workarounds some players figured out), but we're happy to confirm that 2-on-2 online kombat is now officially supported for online in Ultimate MK3 (Arcade), Ultimate MK3 (SNES), Mortal Kombat Trilogy (PS1), and Mortal Kombat 4 (Arcade).

Variable Refresh RateVariable

Refresh Rate is now supported as a user-selectable option for certain platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch 2 (in handheld mode), and PC. When your system's VRR option is set to off (the default setting), the games are rendered at their native frame rate, but the monitor or TV being used ultimately dictates the frame rate players see, which is usually 60 Hz. ‍When your system's VRR option is turned on, we can sync the monitor to the non-standard frame rates that were used on the original arcade games, which was usually around 53 Hz. The result is a more accurate presentation that is preferred by some players. When VRR is turned on, you may also perceive an improvement in input latency

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