Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Christoph Waltz Joins Cast

Christoph Waltz has joined the cast of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

Just as the month of March was getting underway, fans learned that filming on the fifth season of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building was officially underway. That means that it's time for some casting news – with two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds, The Consultant) joining the cast in a recurring role. Of course, that's the good news – the bad news (at least for now)? Much like the case was with Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele), details on Waltz's role and how it factors into the season's storylines remains unknown.

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez Pitched Mabel as Murderer

With a fifth season on the way, that means there's one more season where Mabel could be the killer… what's that? Yup, that was an idea that Gomez ran by the creative team at one point. "I did pitch that," Gomez shared during an interview at the Variety Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival in support of Emilia Pérez from September 2024. While she's not ready to give up hope quite yet, Gomez wasn't quite sure that Mabel's future includes murder. "I don't think it's going to work out, but who knows? You never know." Here's a look at a video clip from the interview where Gomez revealed that she made the pitch:

Selena Gomez says she pitched Mabel to be the killer in a future season of #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding: "You never know!" | Variety TIFF Studio pic.twitter.com/66rxOpEAd6 — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

During the fourth season of the hit Hulu series, our amateur podcasting crew finds itself wrestling with the shocking events at the end of the third season surrounding the murder of Charles' (Martin) stunt double & friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles – where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents.

Along with Gomez, Martin, Short, and Lynch, the fourth season also stars Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) as "Charles," Zach Galifianakis ("The Hangover" films, Between Two Ferns) as "Oliver," and Eva Longoria (Deadly Housewives, Flamin' Hot) as "Mabel." That's right, our trio gets to meet their on-screen counterparts. In addition, this season saw Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha joining the cast – with Meryl Streep returning as Loretta Durkin. Hailing from writers and series co-creators Martin and John Hoffman, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios) – and executive-produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

