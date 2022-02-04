Orphan Black: AMC Taps Fear TWD's Anna Fishko to Pen Spinoff Series

So if you've been asking yourself, "Am I imagining things, or was there an 'Orphan Black' spinoff series discussed back in March 2019?" then we're here to tell you that none of us is imagining and that it was real. On Friday, AMC made it all a lot more real with Variety reporting that Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead, The Society) has been tapped to pen and executive produce the potential series spinoff. Though specific plot details are not being released (did you really expect them to be?), a writers' room for the project is now open. As was first reported nearly three years ago (wow!), the project would not be a reboot or a sequel to the original Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk, Perry Mason)-starring series but would be set within the show's universe. Boat Rocker Studios' (a division of Boat Rocker Media) Temple Street will produce the project as it did the original series.

The original series was co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson, kicking off in 2013 and running for five seasons on BBC America. Maslany was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe during the show's run, winning the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016. Maslany has been starring in the podcast sequel to the original series, with Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, with the second season currently available. Here's a look at an overview for the audio drama's second season:

Since their victory against Project Leda eight years ago, the original sestras—Sarah, Alison, Cosima, and those they love—have been free to live quiet, anonymous lives. But that anonymity comes at a cost: Cosima is unable to pursue the cutting-edge science that saved her life; Sarah's daughter Kira is suffocated by her mother's insistence on secrecy; and Charlotte, the youngest Leda clone, questions why her family gets to survive while other, unaware clones get sick and die. Everything changes when Vivi Valdez, a CIA Agent, discovers she, too, is a clone—and goes rogue. Vivi's pursuit of the truth brings chaos to the original Clone Club when one of them is accused of murder. To prove their innocence, they must step out of the shadows and publicly claim the secret they've sacrificed everything to protect. Family ties will be tested, long-lasting alliances betrayed, and the future of all clones hangs in the balance.