Orphan Black: Echoes Taps Krysten Ritter to Lead AMC Sequel Series

Back in April of this year, AMC Networks announced that it was giving "Orphan Black" fans another opportunity to visit the universe of the Tatiana Maslany-starring original series with a 10-episode series order for Orphan Black: Echoes, with Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) as creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer, and John Fawcett (co-creator &vdirector of the original series) aboard to direct and executive produce. Now we're learning who will lead the new chapter, with Krysten Ritter (Marvel's AKA Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) not only starring but also serving as an executive producer. Set in the near future, the new "Orphan Black" takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter's Lucy is a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

"Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC AMERICA, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when the news was first announced earlier this year. "We can't wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub." David Fortier & Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, and executive producers of both the original & new series, added, "We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride. We're delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!"

Fishko also added, "I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I'm incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can't wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story." With Fawcett also noting, "Embarking on a new saga of 'Orphan Black' with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting. For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that, I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!" Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell & Kerry Appleyard executive produce for Boat Rocker, with the series set to premiere in 2023.