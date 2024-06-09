Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, orphan black, orphan black: echoes, preview, trailer

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser: Lucy Fights to Control Her Future

Arriving on June 23rd, here's the newest teaser for AMC, BBC America, and AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes.

In two weeks, viewers will be welcomed back into the universe of the original series when AMC, BBC America & AMC+'s Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes officially premieres. Set in the near future and shining a spotlight on the issue of scientific manipulation of human existence, the series follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey – unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty) as Dr. Kira Manning, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) as Jules Lee, Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap) as Jack, Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) as Dr. Eleanor Miller, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Paul Darros. With the series hitting screens on June 23rd, here's a look at the newest teaser for Orphan Black: Echoes:

Here's a look back at the opening title sequence and the official first minutes from AMC, AMC+ & BBC America series:

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.

