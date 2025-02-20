Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: academy awards, conan o'brien, oscars

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O'Brien Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Promo Day

The 97th Oscars host Conan O'Brien takes viewers behind the scenes to show them what went down during the promo day for the big night.

Earlier today, we were treated to an extended promo for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) 97th Oscars, set to hit ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 2nd. In it, Emmy-winning comedian, writer, producer, former late-night host, and all-around comedy icon Conan O'Brien – the ringmaster for the night's festivities – and Oscar were going through a bit of a rough patch in their relationship. Staying out all night… serious trust issues… getting calls from Martin Scorsese on the DL… things like that (make sure to check it out below). Now, O'Brien is taking us behind the scenes during his promo day, when he shoots all of the promos, teasers, key art posters, and more for the big night.

"America demanded it, and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien shared in a statement when the news first hit. With the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood as the event's home base and broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide, this marks O'Brien's first time hosting the big awards gig – with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosting the previous two seasons.

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, and Joe Alwyn are set as awards presenters. In addition, Nick Offerman will serve as the official announcer for the ceremony.

Behind the scenes, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced who will join their overall production team. Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd and Sarah Levine Hall return as producers. Supervising choreographer Mandy Moore and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz are also rejoining the team. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney are joining the team for the first time. Writers for this year's show include O'Brien, Amberia Allen, José Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, and Mike Sweeney. Hamish Hamilton will direct the ceremony, with production designs from Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley and Michael Bearden serving as the musical director.

