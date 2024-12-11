Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

Oscars: Conan O'Brien-Hosted 2025 Ceremony Will Also Stream on Hulu

ABC announced that the Conan O'Brien-hosted Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu (a first) on March 2, 2025.

Last month, we were given a reason to watch the 97th Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, when it was announced by ABC and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) that Emmy-winning comedian, writer, producer, former late-night host, and all-around comedy icon Conan O'Brien would be the ringmaster for the night's festivities. Now, we're learning that O'Brien's hosting talents will be unleashed on an even broader audience, with the network announcing this morning that the Academy Awards will still air on ABC and will also stream live for the first time on Hulu. Before the big night, AMPAS will reveal the 2024-25 Oscars shortlist on December 17th, with January 17th bringing the nominations announcement.

"America demanded it, and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien shared in a statement when the news first hit. Set to air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide, this marks O'Brien's first time hosting the big awards gig – with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel hosting the previous two seasons.

"We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O'Brien host the Oscars this year," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang shared in a joint statement. "He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

Oscars EPs Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan believe O'Brien's mix of unique comedy and hosting skills will prove to be a huge boost to the broadcast. "Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic, and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television. We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting, and celebratory show for Hollywood's biggest night," Kapoor and Mullan shared.

