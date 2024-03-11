Posted in: ABC, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: academy awards, barbie, oscars, ryan gosling

Oscars: "I'm Just Ken" Images Released: Gosling, Slash, Gatwa & More

ABC released images from Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars performance - including Gosling, Slash, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu & many more.

It was the performance we were waiting for heading into ABC's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast on Sunday night – and it definitely did not disappoint. And now, we have some official images from Ryan Gosling's Oscars performance of "I'm Just Ken" – from the Margot Robbie-starring, Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster hit Barbie. With music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, the song was in contention for "Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)" – along with "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren), "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson), "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George), and "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell).

With his co-star Simu Liu setting the mood, Gosling dazzled in a vibrant pink suit & gloves as he made his way from the audience and onto the stage – bathed in a sea of purple lighting. Once he hit the stage, Gosling was joined by Ronson, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Slash on guitars – as well as Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir on stage as his supporting dancers. Gosling even made it back into the audience, where he got Robbie, Gerwig, America Ferrera, and Emma Stone to join him in song. If you were ever looking for an updated, gender-swapped take on Marilyn Monroe's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes musical moment ("Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"), look no further than the Oscars image gallery below:

And here's a look at how things were going behind the scenes of the big performance:

