South Park, SNL/Jack Black, Star Trek: SNW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Devil May Cry, The Rookie, SNL, South Park, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Night Court, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, Netflix's Devil May Cry, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Landman, FOX (The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, American Dad), ABC's The Rookie, NBC's SNL, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Disney+'s Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, Comedy Central's South Park, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's The Bondsman, Seth Meyers & Paul Rudd, DC High Volume: Batman, Crunchyroll, ABC's The Conners, ABC's Abbott Elementary, NBC's Night Court, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Devil May Cry, The Rookie, SNL, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, South Park, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Night Court, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 3, 2025:

Doctor Who: RTD Clarifies Recent Showrunner Comments: "I'm Loving It"

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight: Sykes, Waters & More!

Devil May Cry: Dante Takes Down Some Mercenaries; White Rabbit Poster

AEW Dynamite Preview: Mixed Tags But No Mixed Feelings

Landman Season 2: Production on Sheridan, Thornton Series Now Underway

The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, American Dad: 4 More Seasons

The Rookie: Great Ratings News, Season 7 Ep. 13 Preview & More

SNL 50 Midweek Sketch: Jack Black Takes Being Host VERY Seriously

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Posters Spotlight Maggie, Negan

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Goes Outside The Law (TRAILER)

South Park Returns July 9th; Season 27 Teaser: Diddy, Canada & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Set for This Summer (TEASER)

The Bondsman Sneak Peek; Kevin Bacon Talks New Horror-Action Series

Seth Meyers, Paul Rudd Go Day Drinking: MCU, SNL, Ghostbusters & More

Batman: Year One: DC's Miller & Mazzucchelli Audio Drama Adapt Debuts

Crunchyroll Store April Deals Spotlights Anime Awards Merch & More

The Conners: Our S07E02 "Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet" Preview

Abbott Elementary: Here's Our S04E20: "Ava Fest: Tokyo Drift" Preview

Night Court: Ryan Hansen on Melissa Rauch, Jake's Future & More

