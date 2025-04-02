Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: landman

Landman Season 2: Production on Sheridan, Thornton Series Now Underway

Paramount+ announced that production on Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Landman Season 2 was officially underway.

Last month brought the news that Paramount+ had given the green light for a second season of Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace's Billy Bob Thornton-starring original drama series Landman. Now, we have some even better news to pass along to fans of the streaming series. Less than three months after the season finale hit screens, production on the upcoming season is now officially underway – with Paramount offering a look at the Academy Award winner back in front of the cameras. In terms of success, the numbers are hard to beat: Landman had 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set new records for Paramount+ – including having the most watched global premiere and finale of any series in Paramount+ history.

The series is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. Along with Thornton, Paramount+'s Landman also stars Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore. Now, here's a look at the image of Thornton – script in hand – that was released along with the production news:

Paramount+'s Landman is executive produced by co-creator Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, co-creator Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!