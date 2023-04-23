Outer Range: Josh Brolin Gets to The Naked Truth Behind Season 2 In an Instagram post, Outer Range star Josh Brolin also had this to say about Season 2: "We are taking things in a different direction now."

Created by Brian Watkins, Amazon's Josh Brolin & Imogen Poots-starring Prime Video series Outer Range hit streaming screens a little more than a year ago, with the sci-fi drama renewed for a second season six months later. Since that time, we've learned that Watkins would be stepping down as showrunner, with Charles Murray taking over the responsibilities. Now, thanks to a social media post in the midst of filming the upcoming season, Brolin is offering an update on filming that teases a second season that won't be much like the first one. "We are taking things in a different direction now," Brolin shared. "It's a shifting world, and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are."

"Prepping for a scene for "Outer Range" Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now. It's a shifting world, and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren't supposed to post photos from the show, but this isn't really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you [Brian Bowen Smith] for documenting our most private moments on the set," Brolin wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a look at the actor naked (except for a cowboy hat), sitting in a lawn chair with his leg crossed over to guarantee no one gets kicked off of Instagram:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Amazon's Outer Range, which premiered its first two episodes on Friday, April 15:

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone). Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.