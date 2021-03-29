Outlander Offers Season 6 BTS Preview; "Lots of New Things" Promised

Even if the series wasn't currently back in production, this has still been a pretty good month for fans of STARZ's Outlander. First came the news that showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin would be returning for a 12-episode seventh season, with the season set to focus on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon's book series. Now, we're turning our attention back to the upcoming season, with news of two new additions to the cast. Then we learned that Mark Lewis Jones (Keeping Faith, Gangs of London), Jessica Reynolds (My Left Nut), and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles, Broke) would be joining the series as the Christies. And now, the cable network is sharing a look at production on the sixth season with the cast and crew promising new faces, new directions for their favorite characters, and more- including some great looks behind the scenes as the series continues on wih production.

Check out the clip below, followed by character details of the show's three most recent additions to the cast:

Jones will play Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser's Ridge seeking a place to settle… though not without some tension. Reynolds is also on board, joining the cast as Malva Christie- Tom's spirited daughter who is captivated by Claire's work and modern thinking, getting her into trouble with her conservative father. And last but certainly not least, we have Vlahos as Allan Christie. Son to Tom and brother to Malva, Allan is highly protective of his family as they settle into this new environment. Here's a look at the newest members of the cast getting a little friendly grilling about the STARZ series:

Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg will executive produce Season 7, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. While discussions continue with both STARZ and the series' creators have expressed strong interest in expanding the universe, there was no official word regarding spinoff projects. As for the literary franchise's future, Gabaldon's ninth novel Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone is also being set for release.

"The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our Take The Lead initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season," said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for STARZ. Davis emphasized the network's commitment to investing in "unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera". Roberts added in regards to the news, "We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey. We can't wait to get into the writer's room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story."