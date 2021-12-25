Outlander Season 6: Claire & Jamie Make with Some Old-School Sexy Talk

While there's still a little more than two months to go until Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return as Claire & Jamie Fraser (alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin as Brianna & Roger MacKenzie and John Bell as Young Ian), did you really think STARZ was going to let Outlander fans go without a little something from them for under the tree? The 8-episode sixth season is based on author Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, with our leads attempting to settle in peace & thrive in colonial America. Of course, it wouldn't be much of a season if Claire & Jamie had an easy time of things, but in the following preview, we actually get to see the pair in a moment of loving peace. Which is just a more polite, Christmas-friendly way of saying that Claire & Jamie are pretty good with the sexy talk- even for back then.

With the series returning on March 6th, here's a look at the sneak preview for STARZ's Outlander that was released earlier today:

And here's a look back at the opening credits for the upcoming season first introduced in November, with a rendition of "Skye Boat Song" by Raya Yarbrough and Griogair Labhruidh:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Opening Credits | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw7GBCODFL0)

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser and season overview for STARZ Outlander Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKpkKYuJR1g)

The sixth season of "Outlander" sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.