Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Claire & Jamie In The Heart of The Storm

Based on author Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the 8-episode sixth season of STARZ's Outlander finds Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan's Claire & Jamie Fraser facing a country on the verge of major historical change. Attempting to settle in peace & thrive in colonial America, the couple will face timeless challenges unlike any before. With the series set to return this March, fans are getting a fresh look at the triumphs & tragedies to come with the release of the official trailer,

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the sixth season of STARZ's Outlander, premiering on March 6th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IoDqpeQrdc)

With the series returning this March, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released for Christmas:

And here's a look back at the opening credits for the upcoming season first introduced in November, with a rendition of "Skye Boat Song" by Raya Yarbrough and Griogair Labhruidh:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Opening Credits | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw7GBCODFL0)

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser and season overview for STARZ Outlander Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Outlander | Season 6 Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKpkKYuJR1g)

The sixth season of "Outlander" sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, "home" is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked "What is home?" and Season 5 asked, "What are you willing to do to protect your home?" then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.