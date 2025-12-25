Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander

Outlander Season 8: New Official Finale Teaser Lays It All on The Line

Check out the teaser for the eighth and final season of Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring Outlander.

Article Summary Watch a new official teaser for Outlander Season 8, the thrilling final chapter of the STARZ hit series.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts returns with Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan leading the ensemble cast.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes videos give fans a sneak peek at the making of the season’s biggest moments.

Jamie and Claire face fresh dangers as war reaches Fraser’s Ridge, testing their love and loyalty like never before.

With less than three months until the eighth and final season of Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts' Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)-starring Outlander debuts on March 6th, STARZ had something special lined up for fans for Christmas Day. That's right, we have a new official teaser waiting for you to check out above – along with some very cool extras waiting for you below…

In addition, STARZ released two behind-the-scenes looks at what's to come with the eighth and final season, with cast offering their insights and getting a chance to interview one another:

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun.

In addition to Balfe and Heughan, the series stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce the STARZ series. Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company (in association with Sony Pictures Television), Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide (with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list).

