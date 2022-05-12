Owen Hart Tournament Jokers Will Wrestle on AEW Dynamite Next Week

We won't have to wait too much longer to find out who the Jokers are in AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Joker (an unnamed mystery competitor in AEW parlance) for both the men's and women's tournaments will be revealed when they wrestle in their respective matches on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Samoa Joe will face a Joker in his first-round men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match, while Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will take on a Joker in a first-round women's tournament match. In addition, Rey Fenix will face Kyle O'Reilly in another Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match on Dynamite next week. Finally, Jeff Hardy will face Adam Cole in a second-round match on Dynamite. On Rampage later this week, Riho will take on Ruby Roho in the women's tournament.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin to advance in the tournament, as we wrote about previously. In addition, Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood to advance in the men's tournament, while Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter to advance in the women's tournament.

Watch highlights from both matches below:

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C Wednesday Night on TBS. Next week's episode will also feature Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, plus MJF whipping Wardlow, and William Regal and Chris Jericho addressing their beef.

