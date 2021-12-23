Page vs. Danielson Rematch Set for First AEW Dynamite on TBS

Bryan Danielson will get his rematch against AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page on the first AEW Dynamite of the new year, which also happens to be the show's first episode to air on its new home network of TBS, on Wednesday, January 5th. To prevent the match ending in a draw again, judges will be present to make a decision in the event no man can finish the fight. Dynamite's move to TBS marks an opportunity to revive okay-but-stagnant ratings that have affected the company in the Fall after TNT began airing Dynamite live across the country, taking it out of the more favorable 8PM time slot outside the East Coast, so it's no surprise they would book such a big main event for the show in hopes of drawing back lapsed fans and catching the attention of potential new ones for the big debut. In comics, this is what we would call a "jumping on point."

Danielson interrupted a promo by Page on AEW Dynamite last night to reveal he won't wrestle again until January 5th after blaming a minor injury in a match with John Silver for his inability to beat Page within the allotted 60 minutes at Winter is Coming. Danielson also laid out the stipulation for judges, which Page agreed to, indicating that the judges will be made up of wrestling legends.

Tony Khan made things official for the first AEW Dynamite on TBS shortly after on Twitter.

The rematch we're all waiting for will take place in 2 weeks on the premiere of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork, Jan 5, Live in Newark: @AEW World Champion Hangman @theAdamPage defends the title vs. The American Dragon @bryandanielson! Thank you fans watching Dynamite on TNT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/B0yYCa7jJ4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

AEW Dynamite will air at 8PM on TBS on January 5th, and it seems likely AEW will announce more big matches by then.