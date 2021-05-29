Pam & Tommy "Outrageous", "Emotional"; Sebastian Stan Finds His Zen

Ever since the Hulu event series was announced and we got our first looks at Lily James (Rebecca) and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as actress/model Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Motley Crew member Tommy Lee, respectively, Pam & Tommy has been sitting at the top of our radar- and we're not alone based on social media reactions and interest. Everyone from Hole singer Courtney Love to Stan's on-screen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier partner Anthony Mackie has weighed in with their opinions- while the more that we see coming out from the set, the more we're starting to think that this could be a definer for Hulu, a streamer still in search of an identity.

For editor Tatiana S. Riegel, the project (which reunites her with director Craig Gillespie) couldn't be any different from the one she's currently promoting, Disney's Cruella. "It's going to be good. It's outrageous. There's Disney. Then there's 'Pam and Tommy.' It's a big difference," Riegel teased during an interview with Variety. "It's a surprisingly emotional thing. You end up having a lot of compassion and insight into people that you certainly don't at the beginning of it." Meanwhile, Stan checked in on "World Meditation Day" to offer greetings and salutations in full-on Tommy Lee mode- urging us all to "Find your zen, fuckerzzz."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Joining James and Stan are Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape; Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, the man who helped distribute the sex tape; Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier, Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, and Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee executive produce via Point Grey; as do Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug via Annapurna; Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. The eight-episode series is helmed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, and tells the true story of how the first-ever viral video came to be: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Now here's a look at Rogen sharing his timely fashion sense:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam & Tommy (@pamandtommyonhulu)

Though many will focus on the couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the national conversation it created over celebrity and privacy (as well as Tommy Lee's muti-tasking abilities when it comes to piloting a boat), the series will begin with Anderson and Lee's 96-hour "courtship" in 1995 that resulted in the two getting married. While there are still unanswered questions surrounding how the tape was obtained, Anderson would go on to sure video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group (IEG). The matter would be settled via a confidential agreement, with IEG returning to making the video available through its website. Though reports are that both Anderson and Lee are aware of Pam & Tommy being in development since earlier this year, neither are currently involved.

