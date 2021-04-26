Paper Girls: Amazon Prime Series Casts 4 Leads; 2021 Production Start

While it's taken a bit of time to get here, Amazon Prime's series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls has found its four leads. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon), and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody) are set to front the project, which is expected to begin production in Chicago later this year. Produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as executive producers, with Folsom and Rogers also serving as co-showrunners

In Amazon Studios' Paper Girls, four young girls (Rosinsky, Jones, Nelet, Strazza) who while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future- they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. Here's a look at the released character descriptions:

Mac Coyle (Rosinsky): A working-class Catholic girl, Mac is the first paperboy in Stony Stream who isn't a boy. Mac inherited the paper route from her older brother, someone for whom she has undying loyalty and love… which might be the wrong place to put it. Mac's toughness however is no act, she has a sharp tongue and quicker fists. Like most bullies, Mac is perhaps masking a deep well of insecurity. Usually a loner by choice, events conspire to cast Mac as the unlikely leader of our Paper Girls on Hell Day 1988.

Tiffany Quilkin (Jones): The only child of success-oriented, mixed-race parents, Tiffany has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. While she is at times willing to improve on the truth when in a tight spot, there is no denying that Tiffany is crazy smart. She boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, a love of gadgets and technology. She has been delivering papers for a little over a year.

Erin Tieng (Nelet): A dutiful daughter, sister, and yes, newly-minted newspaper employee, Erin often feels caught between worlds. On the one hand, she's a dual-language immigrant with deep Chinese roots, on the other, she's an All-American kid on the verge of her teenage years who desperately wants the TV-perfect life she often sees depicted in the Western culture all around her.

KJ Brandman (Strazza): KJ is one of the only Jewish girls in Stony Stream and comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things nobody will let her forget. It is perhaps only when playing field hockey that she feels truly seen – an image that conflicts starkly with her mother's desires for her. KJ is guarded, sensitive and underneath her veneer, emotionally roiling. She doesn't need the paper-delivery job, but it makes her feel free.