Paper Girls Co-Creator Cliff Chiang Shares Thoughts on Series Ending

Late last week, the bad news hit that Amazon's live-action adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls would not be returning to the streamer for a second season. The news surprised many, as the series boasted 90% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 88% with viewers even while living in the shadow of the streamer's massive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power rollout. While Legendary Television continues with its promise to try to find the series a new home, comic book co-creator Chiang shared some thoughts on the series ending earlier today via Twitter.

"Smoke if you got 'em… With enough time (ironically), I'm sure we'd have found an enormous audience to embrace this unique and heartfelt series, but I'm beyond grateful to you all for watching and supporting PAPER GIRLS. I know this series already means a great deal to many of you, and I couldn't ask for more," Chiang wrote in a series of tweets. "Thanks to everyone who helped bring our comic to the screen with such love and sincerity. It's been a real honor to see behind the curtain and witness all the hard work and passion that went into making the show, and I can't wait to see see what our four amazing actresses [Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones & Fina Strazza] do next. And if you're wondering what the next season might have been, you can visit your local comic store or library and check out PAPER GIRLS: THE COMPLETE STORY from our good friends at [Image Comics]. Me, I'm going to ride around Stony Stream a little before I head home. See you soon." Here's a look at the first tweet in Chiang's four-tweet message:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the series we desperately hope finds a new home:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.