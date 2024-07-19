Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, paradise lost, peacemaker, superman

Paradise Lost: Gunn Clarifies DCU Timeline/DC Studios Release Schedule

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn commented on Paradise Lost and how things work in terms of DC Studios' release schedule and the DCU timeline.

As we inch closer to our first intended look at what DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for their New DCU, questions keep coming regarding how the shows and films will connect, how the timeline will work, and much more. In terms of the first three projects up at the plate, we know that things kick off with the animated adaptation of writer J.M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, followed by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman, and then the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. But what about Paradise Lost, the upcoming "Wonder Woman" prequel series? Considering it's set a whole lot of time before our hero entered the scene, it would make sense to have that release first, right? Actually, no – for the simple reason that Gunn wasn't saying that everything would be released chronologically but that the first three projects in play would be released in their proper timeline (Creature Commandos feeds into Superman, which then feeds into Peacemaker Season 2).

Here's a look at Gunn reaffirming his previous comments that the opening salvo of DC Studios films and shows will be released in the proper order in terms of the New DCU timeline:

"Nothing is 'in production' unless it's been greenlit. Right now, that's 'Superman,' 'Supergirl,' 'Penguin,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Lanterns,' and a handful of animated projects. But 'Paradise Lost, like many other titles known and unknown, is still in very active development – it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before. As an aside, we aren't officially cast on anything that isn't greenlit," Gunn shared when asked about the status of the "Wonder Woman" series earlier this week. Here's a look at a screencap of what Gunn had to share about the New DCU:

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

