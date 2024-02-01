Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, patrick stewart, Star Trek Picard, super bowl

Paramount Mountain: Patrick Stewart With a "Hail Arnold" for The Win?

Sir Patrick Stewart, Peppa Pig, Drew Barrymore, Arnold, Dora, & Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa? Must be another day on Paramount Mountain.

The last time we checked in with how things were going on Paramount Mountain, the "A Mountain of Entertainment" campaign was getting geared up for CBS's coverage of the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII (which will also stream on Paramount+ on February 11th). During that go-around, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was showing Peppa Pig how he keeps his throwing arm warmed up – much to the serious dismay of Beavis (of Beavis and Butt-head fame), with the latter offering his partner in crime all of the support that you would expect. But this time, things are getting serious – so serious that it will take none other than Star Trek: Picard star Sir Patrick Stewart and a very special "crew" to save the day.

In the clip above (set to air during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th), a group of familiar faces find themselves trapped in an icy anyone on the famed mountain – Stewart, Peppa, Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show), Arnold (Hey Arnold!), Dora (Dora), Knuckles (Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba), Jeff Probst (Survivor), Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and others. When all seems lost, Stewart goes for the long pass to save the day – and do we need to remind you of who in that list we just gave you has a football-shaped head? Yeah…

And here's a look back at the previous journey we took to Paramount Mountain…

Previously, Decepticon Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) talked trash to Allen – until he realized that his throwing arm wasn't quite the "canon" he was hoping for. We won't spoil the rest of it for you, but we do get to see Dora (Dora the Explorer), Peppa Pig, and NFL on CBS announcers Tracy Wolfson, Jim Nantz & Tony Romo deal with Scourge's pretty lousy "play-calling":

