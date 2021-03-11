Paul Wight on Bringing Captain Insano to AEW

Paul Wight recalled an embarrassing story on the latest edition of Renée Paquett‪e's podcast, Oral Sessions. Wight was a guest on the show following his recent signing with AEW, and he discussed that, how he got signed to WCW, why he wants to be a commentator, and why he joined AEW. But he also talked about the possibility of bringing back Captain Insano after AEW filed for a trademark for the name, as well as Hulk Hogan's admiration for and possible jealousy of the character.

Paul Wight appears in Adam Sandler flick The Waterboy as Captain Insano
Podcast network The Volume, of which Paquette's Oral Sessions is a part, provided the following transcript:

Renée Paquett‪e: How weird is it for you to be announced as Paul Wight in a wrestling environment?

Paul Wight: Super weird. Plus, I found out that AEW just filed for the trademark for Captain Insano.

Renée Paquett‪e: What!?

Paul Wight: Yeah.

Renée Paquett‪e: Shut Up!

Paul Wight: So, it's funny I might bring back Captain Insano

Renée Paquett‪e: F**k yes!

Paul Wight: Wouldn't that be great?

Renée Paquett‪e: Oh my God, that's amazing.

Paul Wight: I will totally rip Hulk [Hogan] off every chance I get. "Let me tell you something brother, Captain Insano shows no mercy dude."

Renée Paquett‪e: I love that. Oh my God that's so funny.

Paul Wight: You know what's funny? When I did that Waterboy years ago, Hogan actually goes "Brother, you should get back into that, that gimmick is money. Captain Insano, that's money brother." I think the whole reason he did Mr. America is because he was infatuated with Captain Insano.

Paul Wight appears on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Young
