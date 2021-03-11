Paul Wight on Bringing Captain Insano to AEW

Paul Wight recalled an embarrassing story on the latest edition of Renée Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions. Wight was a guest on the show following his recent signing with AEW, and he discussed that, how he got signed to WCW, why he wants to be a commentator, and why he joined AEW. But he also talked about the possibility of bringing back Captain Insano after AEW filed for a trademark for the name, as well as Hulk Hogan's admiration for and possible jealousy of the character.
Podcast network The Volume, of which Paquette's Oral Sessions is a part, provided the following transcript:
Renée Paquette: How weird is it for you to be announced as Paul Wight in a wrestling environment?
Paul Wight: Super weird. Plus, I found out that AEW just filed for the trademark for Captain Insano.
Renée Paquette: What!?
Paul Wight: Yeah.
Renée Paquette: Shut Up!
Paul Wight: So, it's funny I might bring back Captain Insano
Renée Paquette: F**k yes!
Paul Wight: Wouldn't that be great?
Renée Paquette: Oh my God, that's amazing.
Paul Wight: I will totally rip Hulk [Hogan] off every chance I get. "Let me tell you something brother, Captain Insano shows no mercy dude."
Renée Paquette: I love that. Oh my God that's so funny.
Paul Wight: You know what's funny? When I did that Waterboy years ago, Hogan actually goes "Brother, you should get back into that, that gimmick is money. Captain Insano, that's money brother." I think the whole reason he did Mr. America is because he was infatuated with Captain Insano.
