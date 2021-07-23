Peacemaker: Crazy Stunts, Empanadas & John Cena's Costume Intervention

So the last time we checked in how things were going with HBO Max and James Gunn's John Cena-starring series Peacemaker, the public intervention to get Cena to give up his Peacemaker addiction continued- and from the looks of things, it's failing miserably. In the following clip, Cena, Gunn, and The Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie stopped by to chat with Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson, and it didn't take too long for the topics to turn to Cena's apparent lack of a wardrobe (understandable considering what he's wearing) with Anderson apparently also somewhat concerned. Though what had us more concerned was the story of how Cena ate 36 empanadas for a scene… but we won't spoil the segment for you. Other topics covered included Robbie sleeping with a cardboard cutout of Cena in a room for two years, the craziest stunts Gunn had Robbie and Cena do on set, and how co-star Steve Agee and others will be joining Cena and Gunn on the HBO Max series:

Here's your look at the trio's late-night visit, with The Suicide Squad hitting theaters August 6 and Peacemaker set for HBO Max in January 2022:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

