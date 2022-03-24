Peacemaker: Gunn Talks Ezra Miller Aquaman Rant & S02 DCU Connections

Okay, if you're in the UK and other areas that just got access to HBO Max & James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker and haven't watched the show yet then we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign now and strongly advising you to stop reading and go read another one of the fine television/streaming articles we have at Bleeding Cool. In fact, to add a bit more buffer space, I'm writing this sentence to include a link to all of our other coverage right here. Okay, now with that out of the way… we all know about the surprise cameo in the season finale, with the Justice League showing up just in time for Ezra Miller's Barry Allen aka The Flash joining in with Cena's Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker in busting Jason Mamoa's Aquaman's gills about all of those "sex with fish" rumors. But as great as that scene was, Gunn revealed to Total Film that there was a ton of material from Miller that never made it to the screen. "I have tons of stuff I didn't use," Gunn revealed. "Ezra went on – and I'm not kidding – for 16 minutes about Aquaman having sex with fish. It was really funny." *cough*bonuscontent*cough* And as for future cameos in the show's second season, Gunn says viewers can expect to see more threads tying together. "I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with 'Peacemaker' and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming," Gunn explained. "I don't know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of 'Peacemaker'; that might be a one-time thing. We'll see!"

Speaking with Variety for an interview that went live not long after the season finale hit the streaming service, Gunn discussed the finale scene with the Justice League cameo. While explaining how it all came about, Gunn mentions how he learned about Miller being a fan of his films through friends so he asked Miller to come in and shoot his scene. Now the cool part? The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film crew actually shot Miller's scenes that we see. Not only was that a nice gesture on Marvel's part, but it also turned out to be Marvel repaying a favor. "Marvel owed DC because the 'Peacemaker' crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi [Iwuji aka Clemson Murn] for 'Guardians Vol. 3.' And then we got Ezra with the 'Guardians Vol. 3' crew." So not only does the man find a way to be successful in both universes, but for one brief, shining moment? Gunn brought the universes together. Interesting to think how different things would be if fans knew more about moments like these.