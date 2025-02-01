Posted in: HBO, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: John Cena, peacemaker, Royal Rumble

Peacemaker in WWE Royal Rumble? John Cena Needs to Make It Happen

We know he was having fun on social media, but now we're really hoping that John Cena enters tonight's WWE Royal Rumble dressed as Peacemaker.

Look, it's not like John Cena hasn't dressed as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker for talk shows, Hollywood events, and even a special "The Suicide Squad"-themed edition of Cena and Nicole Byer-hosted Wipeout! Why shouldn't Cena dress as the popular character from DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's hit streaming series? Cena put that very idea out into the universe overnight on social media – though some may see it as a tease, we're thinking it's more a matter of Cena having a little fun as he kicks off his year-long final WWE run tonight. Still… it would be kinda cool. Posting an image of a fan holding a sign from 2006's ECW One Night Stand (which saw Rob Van Dam defeat Cena for the WWE Championship), but instead of reading, "If Cena Wins We Riot," it now reads, "If Cena Doesn't Enter The Rumble Dressed As Peacemaker I, Personally, Will Be Mildly Disappointed." So will we, folks. So will we…

Here's a look at what Cena had to share earlier today about "Christopher Smith" being one of tonight's 30 entrants on the men's side for the WWE Royal Rumble:

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

