Peacemaker: James Gunn Clarifies, Updates DCU Television Future

If there's one major takeaway we can claim from covering HBO Max's Peacemaker, it's that series creator & "geek extraordinaire" James Gunn is really enjoying his time working in television. And based on the reaction he and the team behind "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series received from viewers and critics, there are a lot of folks out there enjoying the work that he's doing. Obviously, that's left folks wondering what Gunn's next moves are going to be… and it seems those next moves are going to be keeping him in the DC Universe (though Gunn has Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hitting Disney+ later this year). We know that a second season of the John Cena-starrer is on the way, and he's mentioned briefly in the past that he has his hands involved with another show. But beyond that, things have gotten a bit confusing so thankfully, The Playlist had some clarity they've shared from an upcoming interview with Gunn. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Things May Have Moved Too Fast on That Amanda Waller Spinoff News: "We haven't even announced any TV series yet," adding that "there's a lot of stories out there about what's happening, and some of them are accurate, some of them are not." And for those thinking that the reported spinoff that would see Viola Davis returning to her The Suicide Squad role was the second DC project that Gunn's been briefly mentioning? It's not…

Gunn's Deeply Involved in Another DC Project… Though That Might Soon Turn Into "Projects": "I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it. There will be some blending of the characters from 'Peacemaker' in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

Gunn's "Talked" about "The Suicide Squad 2" But for Now, He's All About Television: "Yeah, we've talked about it ['The Suicide Squad']. But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that's what I'm going to spend the next year of my life doing."