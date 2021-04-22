Peacemaker: James Gunn Finishes E01 First Cut: "I Love It So Much"

James Gunn proved once again that he's a professional multitasker by breaking news in both the Marvel and DC universes at the same time today. First, the writer/director had some good news to share: the first-draft script for 2022's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was finished- even sharing a look at the title page. From there, Gunn dove into the responses to reply and sometimes answer questions. That's where we were offered a brief update on how things were going with HBO Max's John Cena-starring The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker. Asked how filming was going, Gunn revealed that the first cut of Episode 1 was "just finished" and that he's loving what he's seeing. In fact, he ended his response in probably one of the best cliffhanger-y ways possible: "People are not prepared for this behemoth":

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."