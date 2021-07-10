Peacemaker: James Gunn Posting About A Wrap Gift Is A Very Good Sign

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with production on HBO Max and series creator James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker, Gunn and the team were picking up the pace to make sure they hit that January 2022 premiere window. Well, it sounds like things went well because less than a month later? We're hearing talk and seeing posts from Gunn and series star John Cena's official stunt double Spencer Thomas about wrap gifts- so that's definitely a good sign. On top of that, the gifts that Thomas got for Gunn and Cena are actually really, really cool.

"Check out this sweet #Peacemaker ring by [OSSUA et ACROAMATA] given to me (and one to John Cena) by [Spencer Thomas] as a wrap gift. Thanks Spencer! Greatest stunt dude in the world! ❤️🕊🔫", wrote Gunn in the caption accompanying a look at the ring. Is that pretty sweet? Yes. Yes, it is. Are we jealous? Yes. Yes, we are.

"Thank you [OSSUA et ACROAMATA] for these badass rings for #Peacemaker Season 1 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 words cannot express how great full I am to have been a part of this project working for the big man [John Cena] and the most brilliant director I've ever worked with [James Gunn]! Thank you for the kind words I can't wait till season 2 💀 you guys are going to be BLOWN AWAY with this one," Thomas wrote in his response post (and we like that talk of a "Season 2"- swerve or not):

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."

