Peacemaker: John Cena Congratulates Gunn & Holland on Their Engagement

With the DC series Peacemaker wrapping up its first season and its renewal on HBO Max, there's also major news between creator James Gunn and actor Jennifer Holland, who plays Team ARGUS tactical expert Emilia Harcourt, announcing their engagement. Star John Cena, who plays Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, posted his congratulations over social media. This is your spoilers warning for the series.

The series focuses on the title character, who recovered from his near mortal wounds following the events of The Suicide Squad with renewed purpose. The leader behind Task Force X in Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assigned Chris along with Harcourt and computer specialist John Economos (Steve Agee), who defied her orders during the events of the 2021 film, to the new assignment to stop a pending alien threat. Also joining them are Waller's daughter Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), a freelance superhero who adores Peacemaker in Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and leader Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). Hot on their tail is Chris' White supremacist father Auggie (Robert Patrick), martial artist Judomaster (Nhut Le), and the local law enforcement.

While it seemed like Peacemaker would largely stay out of the greater DCEU similar to Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D during the greater course of the series, that wasn't the case with the season one finale "It's Cow or Never". The surprise cameos of the Justice League were controversial more because of who wasn't there rather than who actually ended up making an appearance. The season finale also provided the next major plot point concerning The Suicide Squad's franchise future with Adebayo whistle-blowing to national media. The ending also saw Chris at Harcourt's bedside as she's recovering from her near-mortal wounds.

So happy 4 U both! When needed I can get U an incredible justice of the PEACE! I know a guy, that you also know, who isn't really a JOP he just,well… f*ck I'm talkin bout #Peacemaker PS I don't own the costume so there's also that hill to climb. I didn't really think this thru https://t.co/NkOwy9Bw2j — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet