Peacemaker: No, Vigilante Didn't Swap Earths; "I Think I'd Know": Gunn

Despite him having said otherwise, some Peacemaker fans still believe the two Vigilantes swapped Earths. So, James Gunn addressed it again...

Over the weekend, writer/director James Gunn held a watch party on Threads for the penultimate episode of DC Studios and Gunn's Peacemaker. During his run, Gunn was asked to clarify which Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) had actually killed Earth-X Auggie (Robert Patrick) and the address the theory that the Earth-1 and Earth-X Vigilantes switched universes near the end of the episode. Regarding Auggie, Gunn wrote that it was Earth-1 Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) who did the deadly deed. As for the idea that Earth-1 and Earth-X swapped Vigilantes, Gunn shut that down by reaffirming that the Vigilantes returned to their respective universes: "No silly switcheroos here."

On social media, Gunn has a track record where we can pretty much tell when he's being straightforward as opposed to when he's playing coy or looking to drop a tease. In this case, nothing in Gunn's response vibed anything other than direct and to the point. And yet. "Why did our vig yell about the sons then? bullet skim on the arm same skim that went through our door, vig didnt even flinch when chris gave himself up its all kinda sus to me lol," wrote one person in response to Gunn's response (it can get confusing).

"1. He didn't. I'm guessing you're just confused from two Vig's in the same room. 2. I don't understand your bullet skim point. 3. You literally see Ads having to stop our Vig from firing on the Argus agents at the end of the episode. 4. What would the reasoning be? Vig 2 would have no reason to leave his life and commitments and Vig 1 wouldn't want to be away from his friends. 5. I think I'd know," Gunn wrote in response, addressing each of the points in play (though #5 is probably the best).

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8: "Full Nelson" Preview

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8: "Full Nelson" – Written and directed by James Gunn, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery that were released:

In addition, we've got some musical clues to what's to come that were released this week. The streaming series official Spotify playlist now includes the following tracks for the season finale: "Someone Special" from Hardcore Superstar, "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Fucking My Heart in the Ass" from Steel Panther, "We're Not Gonna Take It (2016 Acoustic)" from Dee Snider, "Only My Heart Talkin'" from Alice Cooper, "To Get Back To You" from Nelson, and "Reckoning" from The Cruel Intentions:

Over the course of the past two Peacemaker Season 2 watch parties on Threads, Gunn has had some interesting teases to drop about what's ahead- and about how we have no idea what's coming. Here's a look:

Gunn's Big Plug for S02E08: "Full Nelson" – "Next week: "When has anything we've ever done actually been for the good of the people?" I can't wait for you to see it. I promise it is nothing like anything anyone expects or has guessed!"

Some of Gunn's Favorite Dialogue to Write Hits This Week – "Some of Adebayo's [Danielle Brooks] stuff next episode probably."

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Tease The DCU's Future? "More than tease!"

Will "Peacemaker" Season 2 Finale Have a Lot of Cameos? "It's not about the cameos. It's about the story and the twists and the emotion and fun. Cameos are only fun if they're a part of the story."

Just When You Thought You Knew Your Favorite Characters…: "If you guys think you have these characters all figured out and put into a nice little hole, next week's episode might show you that's not the case."

Expect a Set Even Better Than the QUC: "The QUC was really great. But the best set is in Episode 8!!"

Will We Be Seeing More of the QUC in the DCU's Future: "Welll you might be in luck!!"

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

