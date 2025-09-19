Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance is Chris" Trailer & Some Quick Thoughts

We've got the trailer for HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E06: "Ignorance is Chris," and some thoughts on this week.

We're not going to drop any heavy spoilers for DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E05: "Back to the Suture," but we do have a couple of quick observations. Rick Flag Sr.'s (Frank Grillo) knee kick to Chris (Cena) makes our face hurt just writing about it. Eagley just made the "Eagly vs. Krypto" debate a bit more interesting. Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) is the best "best friend" for Chris. There's no way that Chris's "perfect universe" isn't actually Earth X (we're going on record with the prediction), what with the lack of diversity in the crowd scenes and whatever the deal is with those flags. It vibes like a big reveal is on the way. With that in mind, we have the episode trailer for next week's chapter, S02E06: "Ignorance is Chris" (with Jennifer Holland getting the credit for the title, as is mentioned in the latest episode of the podcast that's waiting for you above).

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6: "Ignorance Is Chris" – Written and directed by Gunn, here's a look at the official trailer that was released, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at how this week's episode came together:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!