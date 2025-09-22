Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02E06 Playlist: Pretty Maids, Helloween, Dynazty & More

James Gunn's playlist for John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris": Pretty Maids, Helloween, Dynazty, and Foxy Shazam.

This is it, folks. DC Studios and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker S02E06: "Ignorance Is Chris" kicks off a final three episodes that have been rumbled about regarding the significant impact they will have on the greater DCU moving forward. In fact, Gunn hasn't minced words when it comes to offering a heads-up that the season finale is directly connected to what's going to go down in the 2027-premiering Man of Tomorrow feature film.

With that in mind, we have Gunn's latest musical update, offering the episode soundtrack for the next chapter: "Little Drops of Heaven" from Pretty Maids, "Oh Lord" from Foxy Shazam, "Forever & One (Neverland)" from Helloween, and "Presence of Mind" from Dynazty. They've all been added to the updated Peacemaker playlist on Spotify:

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6: "Ignorance Is Chris" – Written and directed by Gunn, here's a look at the official trailer that was released, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at how this week's episode came together:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios

