Peacemaker Season 2 Director Alethea Jones Wraps "A Few Epic Episodes"

Peacemaker director Alethea Jones confirmed on social media that she's wrapped filming "a few epic episodes" and shared a look behind the scenes.

Over the past few weeks, writer/director James Gunn has been sharing updates on how things are looking with the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. First, there was that mysterious image of someone from the upcoming season—and following that, we had a behind-the-scenes look with Gunn, Jennifer Holland, and Danielle Brooks. But for this go-around, it's director Alethea Jones (Mrs. Davis, High Potential) who had some intel to pass along, confirming that she has wrapped directing "a few epic episodes" of the streaming series – and passed along some additional looks behind the scenes.

"Just wrapped a few epic episodes for Peacemaker. Did some pretty cool stuff, made a few friends for life, grew as a director and as a person. [James Gunn] it was a great honor to join you for this chapter. The wonderful people on this show are a testament to your all-around excellence. Thank you for having me 🫶," Jones wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – which you can check out below:

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

