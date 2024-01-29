Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: james gunn, peacemaker, preview, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 Start "Not So Far Ahead"; Max "Trusted Partners"

Filming on Max's Peacemaker Season 2 might start sooner than we think, while James Gunn shares how communication lines work with Max.

Article Summary Peacemaker Season 2 filming could start sooner than we expect, hints James Gunn.

Gunn could have a busy schedule balancing Peacemaker with Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios' Gunn and Peter Safran maintain a close partnership with HBO/Max execs.

Anticipation over new Peacemaker opening credits for Season 2 is already building.

As fans of the first season, we've been wanting news on the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker once the credits started rolling on the Season 1 finale. But from a coverage standpoint, we really began tuning up our radar back in November 2023 when James Gunn started sharing updates on how the upcoming season was coming along writing-wise. In fact, heading into the weekend, Gunn shared that he was already working on the "banger" (his word) eighth & final episode. But will he direct any episodes this season? That's an understandable question considering just how dramatically different his life is now compared to when he worked on the first season (DC Studios, Superman: Legacy, etc.) – but it was Gunn's response on Threads that led to an even more interesting bit of info. A fan asked about his directing future on the social media service, noting that they understood that filing on the Max series was still "so far ahead" from happening. While Gunn didn't answer if he would be directing or not, he did reply, "It's not so far ahead…"

Hmmm… now that's an interesting response. We assumed that Peacemaker would be happening after Gunn wrapped work on "Legacy" – and we're still going with that. With the big-screen epic kicking off filming in March, could Gunn be looking to start on Peacemaker by the end of the year? That would require Gunn to dial up his multi-tasking skills even more since we're assuming that "Legacy" is going to need a serious amount of post-production work.

If you're like us, then you like knowing the ins & outs of how things work behind the scenes. In the case of how he & DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran communicate with the executives at Max, Gunn makes it clear that they "1000%" look to folks like HBO/Max Content head Casey Bloys and others for their opinions – referring to them as "trusted partners" whose "guidance and ideas incredibly important."

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

