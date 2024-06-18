Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dcu, harcourt, james gunn, Jennifer Holland, max, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland's Harcourt Reports for Season 2 Duty

Peacemaker's Jennifer Holland shared a look back at her week, including an image confirming Harcourt is back in action for Season 2 filming.

Are we excited to know that filming is underway on the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker? Oh, hell yes, we most definitely are – which is why it was great to get the news from Gunn earlier this week. Of course, it was Jennifer Holland (Harcourt) who gave us the heads-up back in March that filming was expected to kick off this summer (along with some interesting clues to the New DCU timeline). Because of our deep appreciation for the early heads-up, we're glad to have gotten the opportunity to cover Holland's social media post confirming that Harcourt was back and reporting for filming duty – kicking off an image gallery showing what her past week was like.

For the second season, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. will be making the jump from the animated world of the December-debuting Creature Commandos to Gunn's live-action series. In addition, we have Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Greg Mottola (Superbad) will be joining Gunn behind the camera to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, Holland's post sharing a look at the chair logos from the set – one of the best ways to let folks know that filming is now officially underway:

And here's a look back at Gunn's post from last week, getting the word out that shooting was underway – including an image of a mug that now everyone and their mother wants to own (including us)…

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

