Jennifer Holland Offers Some Interesting Clues to New DCU Timeline

Jennifer Holland shared some interesting clues about the New DCU timeline - including "secret stuff - via emoji & carefully selected wording.

Okay, so when it comes to DC Studios CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's New DCU, we know that Creature Commandos will kick off things later this year, with Gunn-written & directed Superman hitting in Summer 2025. In addition, we learned recently that the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker will kick off filming later this year and that Viola Davis-starring Waller has been moved back until after Peacemaker. Now, most of those updates usually come from one source – Gunn. But Jennifer Holland (Harcourt) has been stepping up her social media game in a big way when it comes to the new DCU – and that continued earlier today when she dropped a very interesting combination of emojis and words to tease the upcoming DCU timeline. The one line that stood out the most to us? "July 2024: Secret stuff that's also 🔥🔥" Hmmm… and here's the complete response from Holland:

"March 2024: awesome shit

April 2024: 🔥🔥

May 2024: 🦸🏻‍♀️🦸🏼‍♀️🦸🏾‍♀️

June 2024: 🧜‍♂️

July 2024: Secret

stuff that's also 🔥🔥

August 2024:

filming stuff with people who wear costumes and kick major ass.

That's all I can share for now."

Here's a look at a screencap of Holland's response from earlier today – see if you can crack the code:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

