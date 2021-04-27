Peacemaker Star John Cena a Poop Chute Diva? James Gunn Responds

Sometimes, you spend so much time with another person at work that it almost feels like they're family or someone intimately close to you- thus, the expressions "work wife" and "office hubby." With Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad spinoff series star John Cena, it feels like we've watched a very Step Brothers-like relationship form (though we'll let you decide who's Brennan and who's Dale). We're thinking that- combined with the general punchiness that accompanies working non-stop 24/7- is the best way to explain the ease at which Gunn and Cena can engage in a social media-public discourse on… wait for it… poop chutes. Allow us to explain…

Late last week, Gunn posted the (in)famous "Sad, Hungry Cena" image where he looks sad while staring at his empanada- joking how he made sure empanadas were served on set that day. Well, we're assuming "empanada" has now become a Jason Bourne-like triggering word for Cena because he took to Twitter with a request about his Peacemaker costume that had two red flags for us- and neither had to do with poop. First, now we know why Cena's been showing up in costume everywhere he goes (like… everywhere). Second, does Cena live a "wardrobe life" based on the shows he works on? Can someone in Cena's management negotiate better wardrobe deals for the man? As for his request for an "empanada poop chute"? Ohdearlord we don't want to think about what that suit must smell like after an 18-hour shoot.

They say timing is everything, and seeing as I may have "borrowed" a FEW #Peacemaker costumes we can now get wardrobe to make new ones in a bigger size, oh and please recommend they install an empanada poop chute #Poopmaker 💩 https://t.co/9D1aEOSUkG — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2021

But Gunn thinks that maybe Cena doth protest too much (trust us, we hate ourselves for having written that just as much as you're hating us for reading it), calling out his series star for "going full diva" for thinking he's earned the right the poop freely and easily- and putting him in his place by name-dropping some real divas who earned the right to have ease-of-pooping. So what Gunn's trying to tell you is this, Cena- when you record your own version of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," rock the Claus outfit Mariah Carey rocked, and break records around the world? Maybe… just maybe… you get a button flap in the back. If you're good.

Oh boy. @JohnCena going full diva, and wanting a poop chute in his outfit. Just because Barbra Streisand and Maria Carey have one doesn't mean you get one too, John. #Peacemaker https://t.co/OlsQKqDnIi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 26, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."