Peacemaker Star John Cena on "Crazy" Wait Before Starting Season 2

Peacemaker star John Cena offered a quick update on filming and shared his thoughts on the "crazy" delay before starting work on Season 2.

Another day, another update on the second season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – and this one is coming from the series star himself. Speaking with Variety in support of his teaming up with Supercell's mobile game Brawl Stars and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants in honor of the cartoon's 25th anniversary, Cena kept the here-and-now of his response as spoiler-free as possible – and he admitted it. "We are in progress. That is the safest answer I can give without anybody knocking on my door and telling me I'm fired Personally, I am very happy, so I hope that translates to everybody who is anticipating it," Cena shared. But Cena did have some thoughts to share regarding the time between seasons, which saw a major change over at Warner Bros. Discovery that included Gunn and Peter Safran being named co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with creating a New DCU. With the kind of change taking place, things tend to slow down until things get moving in a new direction – though it should be noted that the second season of Peacemaker will most likely hit screens around 3-1/2 years after the finale of the first season.

"What you got to understand and keep in mind is I'm the guy who plays Peacemaker. So when we come out with a show, and it's the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it — but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC," Cena shared about his perspective on the moves that happened from the show's perspective. "James and Peter actually both called me and said, 'You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it's just going to take a little time.' So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let's do it again. And everybody's like, 'No, wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it's all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we'll be okay.' And it seems like forever ago, now that we're filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we're watching Season 2."

Joining the cast for the season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes. Now, here's a look back at the opening credits for the first season as we imagine what the opener for Season 2 will be like:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

