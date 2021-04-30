Peacemaker Star John Cena: Wardrobe Intervention or Fashion GoFundMe?

It's something we've been noticing for some time now- specifically, ever since he started working on The Suicide Squad and its upcoming HBO Max spinoff series. John Cena really likes wearing that Peacemaker costume. Like, really likes it. Like, appears-on-a-dozen-talk-shows-and-the-grocery-store-wearing-it likes it. Now, in the previous "poop chute" back-n-forth he had with writer/director James Gunn, Cena admitted to helping himself to a few of the costumes (with suggestions on future adjustments)- so there's a bit on-ten-ton evidence right there. So we started thinking, "Holy crap, is John Cena so busy that he doesn't have time to have a wardrobe so he dresses in whatever's available from the project he's working on? And that made us kinda sad, which had us thinking that maybe Dena needed someone to start up a GoFundMe to make sure he has the clothing basics. But then we realized there was a glaring flaw in our theory that left us concerned. See, Cena also co-hosts TBS' Wipeout! with Nicole Byer– and as you can see from the image below? Clearly, he would have a larger selection to choose from than just spandex and a mirror ball helmet. And yet- as Gunn pointed out once again in the tweet below- he gravitates back to Peacemaker. Curiouser and curiouser… could a wardrobe intervention be waiting around the corner?

Here's a look at the startling evidence that Gunn posted late on Thursday- and what's most concerning? It's the friendly peace sign he throws at the camera- clearly living a life of "fashion denial":

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."