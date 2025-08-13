Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: waller

Peacemaker: "We're Working On It": James Gunn Offers "Waller" Update

During the Peacemaker Season 2 red carpet premiere, James Gunn offered an update on where things stand with Viola Davis-starring Waller.

With Superman continuing to leap expectations in a single bound and the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker set to hit HBO Max screens later this month, it's a pretty busy time in and around DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. However, there are still a number of film and television projects that are in various stages of either development or production. During this evening's red carpet premiere for Peacemaker Season 2, writer and director Gunn was asked for a status update on one project that has a direct connection to the HBO Max series, the Viola Davis-starring spinoff series Waller, from writers and co-showrunners Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver.

"We're working on it, but you know some things have moved really fastly and some things not so fast – and that's been a thing that hasn't moved so fast. But I can't wait to see Viola [Davis] get her Waller outfits on, with her shity floral dresses and do something special," Gunn shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this evening. Here's a look at the clip:

At the Season 2 #Peacemaker premiere, James Gunn gave an update on The Amanda Waller series and said he can't wait to see Viola Davis in her Waller outfits pic.twitter.com/lRwPDUO3ee — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In a social media response from February 2024, Gunn noted that there were "a variety of reasons" why the series was moved after the second season of Peacemaker. "The only shuffling done was moving 'Waller' after 'PM' for a variety of reasons. And, yes, unlike most studios, we'll never start production on a process if the script isn't finished. Quality is the utmost priority," he shared. In February 2025, Safran had this to say about the project in a profile piece for The Hollywood Reporter: "We've taken a couple of cracks at it but still haven't been able to land. 'Waller' has been a bumpy road."

Since that time, rumors started rumbling that Waller was going to be turned into a series focusing on Checkmate, a division of Task Force X, and that the new series would focus more on an ensemble cast and not solely on Waller (almost sounding like a DCU version of Apple TV+'s Slow Horses). Taking to social media in June 2025, Gunn clarified that Waller was still in development and that the Checkmate rumors were "B.S." – here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!