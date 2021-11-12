Peaky Blinders Season 6 Director Offers Update on Final Season

Peaky Blinders, the BBC's long-running gangster series has completed production on its 6th and final season. Director Anthony Byrne revealed that the series is now in postproduction, mostly being edited. The 6th series will premiere in 2022. The series has been compared to HBO's Broadwalk Empire, only set in Birmingham, England, and tells the tale of gangsters after the First World War led by the charismatic but damaged veteran Tom Selby (Cillian Murphy).

Byrne went on Instagram to share a picture of himself with editor Paul Knight standing on a tree branch, announcing that the final episode of the BBC One period drama has been cut.

"We just finished cutting the final episode of Peaky… Still a lot more to do, but spending the last months with this talented fuck has been a great pleasure. He's a great friend and collaborator and I couldn't do what I do without him @pdknight.

Why we're in a field on a tree is as much a mystery to you all as it is to me..!"

The 6th series of Peaky Blinders began production in January 2021. New cast member Conrad Khan told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year that series six would be out in February next year, adding: "There was so much footage, so many episodes, that it does take a while to edit." Helen McCrory, who played Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, one of the main characters in the series, passed away this year. It is not known if she shot any scenes in the final series. There was originally talk of a 7th series but the strains of COVID brought about the decision not to continue, but a movie is scheduled to start production in 2023. The feature film will be shot and set in Birmingham, creator Steven Knight said, "That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it." Peaky Blinders is streaming in the US on Netflix.