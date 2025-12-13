Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man "Like the End of a Novel": Knight

Along with images from Netflix's Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy discuss returning to the show's universe.

Article Summary Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings Tommy Shelby back to Birmingham as World War II erupts.

Steven Knight says the film acts as the “last few chapters” of Tommy Shelby’s epic story arc.

Cillian Murphy praises the elegant, open-ended setup for Tommy’s dramatic return to the Peaky world.

The film explores Tommy Shelby’s legacy as he faces personal demons and his greatest reckoning yet.

The "last few chapters" of Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Thomas "Tommy" Shelby)-starring Peaky Blinders are set to be told this March when "The Immortal Man" hits both theaters and Netflix. Set in Birmingham in 1940, amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy finds himself driven back from a self-imposed exile ("dragged back in by circumstance": Knight) to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinder. To give you a sense of what you can expect, Knight and Murphy discuss the film continuation of the hit series (and we have new images that were released by the streaming service).

"I hope it feels like the end of a novel," Knight shared with Empire. "It's the last few chapters of a long novel, where you get to round it off. And prepare people for what comes next." As for Tommy's return, Murphy shared how he appreciated the way the series finale kept his fate open-ended and how it's a perfect set-up for his return. "I loved that beautiful ambiguity of him riding off on the horse, and he's gone, and we don't know where he's gone to, but he's back in the Gypsy world," added Murphy. "Now here he is existing in whatever way that he can against the backdrop of World War II. That's very elegant bookmarking of a story."

Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing. Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!