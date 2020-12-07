Pennyworth Season 2 Teaser: Alfred Can't Walk Away Without a Fight

With less than a week to go until EPIX's pseudo-prequel/Batman spinoff series Pennyworth takes flight for its second season, viewers are getting a new teaser that puts a very dire spin on what lies ahead for Alfred (Jack Bannon), Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz). With England in the midst of civil war and Lord Harwood's (Jason Flemyng) Raven Union looking to take control of the country, Alfred finds himself torn between looking out for himself and his clients (who are slowly becoming more and more like family) and keeping London from falling. And as you're about to see, while Alfred sees the benefits of seeking greener pastures over in the United States? There's something about fighting this fight, in particular, he just can't walk away from.

Here's your latest look at the world of EPIX's Pennyworth, followed by another look at the second season trailer- with the series set to return on December 13, releasing two episodes before its two-part midseason finale on December 27th (with the season's remaining episodes set to premiere in 2021):

A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It's here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth. After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon "Bazza" Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace "Daveboy" MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country burns itself to the ground. And he's got his eye on America.

For the second season, Hainsley Lloyd, Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng are returning to join Bannon, Aldridge, and Paetz. Joining the cast for this round of action as series regulars are James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education, Altered Carbon), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots, White Lightning), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim), and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic).

Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) will be taking on the role of Lucius Fox, a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault; he suffers no fools gladly. His friends would say he's a man of conscience; his enemies would say he's judgmental and dogmatic. Joining him is Jessica de Gouw (The Hunting) as Melanie Troy, a military orphan who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she's no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two kindred spirits have an immediate connection. Pennyworth stems from executive producer and writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist), and executive producer and director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). The Epix series is based on characters created for DC Comics by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.