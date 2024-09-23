Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: percy jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, rick riordan

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S02: Tamara Smart Set as Thalia Grace

Disney+'s adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians has cast Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, for Season 2.

With production currently underway in Vancouver for a 2025 return, we have some huge casting news to pass along for Disney+'s Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood)-starring adaptation of award-winning author Rick Riordan's bestselling book series. Earlier today, it was announced that Tamara Smart (Resident Evil) is joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the recurring guest star role of Thalia Grace, the demigod daughter of Zeus, in the second season. Based on the second novel in Riordan's book series, "The Sea of Monsters," Season 2 brings Smart's Thalia into the spotlight. Having made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood, Zeus transformed her into a tree that anchors the force field that protects the camp rather than let her die. Tough and prickly, with a rebel/punk sensibility, Thalia is fiercely loyal to her friends and distrustful of her father's world.

"Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical. Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very 'punk' / 'rage-against-the-machine' sensibility. As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the 'grace' in Thalia Grace!" Riordan shared when the casting announcement was released.

"I'm so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' It's so close to my heart. Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it's that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey," Smart added, noting that Smart and the late Lance Reddick (who portrayed Zeus in the Disney+ series) previously starred together in Netflix's live-action series take on Resident Evil, where they were also father and daughter.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg and stemming from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, the second season of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Albert Kim, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson. The first season is available to stream on Disney+.

