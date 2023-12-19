Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney+, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: 20th century studios, disney, Happy Sad Confused, logan lerman, Percy Jackson & The Olympians, the lightning thief, Walker Scobell

Percy Jackson: Scobell, Series Cast Get Logan Lerman's Endorsement

From one Percy Jackson to another, film star Logan Lerman gives his ringing endorsement to star Walker Scobell and the Disney+ series cast.

Article Summary Logan Lerman endorses Walker Scobell and the new Disney+ Percy Jackson cast.

Scobell takes on Percy role in a series taking place thirteen years after the original big-screen adventures.

Lerman praises Scobell, relays excitement for his performance and the show.

Percy Jackson series set to release with buzz around its impressive cast.

Sometimes it could be an overwhelming experience to take the torch of a beloved franchise. It's something Star Trek stars Chris Pine and Paul Wesley are all too familiar with physically meeting The Original Series star William Shatner on separate occasions with nothing but admiration and respect between James T. Kirk actors. Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell had a similar experience on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast with his contact with original Percy Jackson films' star Logan Lerman. Scobell took over the role in the reboot of the Rick Riordan franchise for the Disney+ series thirteen years after the 20th Century Studios film adaptation of 2010's The Lightning Thief.

"The show looks amazing," Lerman told the cast in a note. "I can't wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You're making a lot of people happy, bringing these characters to life. I can't imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in 'The Adam Project.' I hope you like eating blue food the next few years. I think you have a hit show on your hands." Scobell replied positively to get the endorsement from Lerman, saying it "definitely does [feel good] a little bit," adding, "I have DM'd him before. I watched one of his movies, 'Perks of Being a Wallflower.' I really liked it. I thought it was so good I DM'd him."

The Lightning Thief was followed up by 2013's Sea of Monsters. The underwhelming box office performance from both films and Riordan's criticism of how the studio treated his work killed the film franchise. The films, which also starred Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth) and Brandon T. Jackson (Grover), featured an impressive ensemble cast in the 2010 film including Steve Coogan, Kevin McKidd, Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Jake Abel, Rosario Dawson, Melina Kanakaredes, Catherine Keener, Joe Pantoliano, and Uma Thurman. Joining Scobell on the Disney+ series are Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth and Arya Simhadri as Grover. Percy Jackson & the Olympians premieres with the first two episodes on December 20th and new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu. You can check out our interview with showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg, director James Bobin, and executive producer Dan Shotz here.

