Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Rick & Rebecca Riordan Surprise NYCC

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel at NYCC 2023 included an appearance from author Rick Riordan and EP Rebecca Riordan.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the eagerly-awaited (or so we're told – the bestselling kids' fantasy novels have legions of fans, apparently) Disney+ Original series, made its New York Comic-Con debut on the Empire Stage. Fans in-room were treated to a special sneak peek with never-before-seen clips from the upcoming series and received an even bigger surprise when best-selling author and series executive producer Rick Riordan, and fellow executive producer Rebecca Riordan, came out on stage to introduce the final clip.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel showcased an in-depth conversation with series executive producers Jon Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and James Bobin, who also directed the first two episodes. They were joined by four members of the production team, production designer Dan Hennah, costume designer Tish Monaghan, VFX supervisor Erik Henry and ILM VFX supervisor Jeff White.

During the panel, they revealed first-look images of the many guest actors, including:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as "Hermes"

Megan Mullally as "Alecto" aka "Mrs. Dodds"

Toby Stephens as "Poseidon"

Virginia Kull as "Sally Jackson"

Jason Mantzoukas as "Dionysus" aka "Mr. D"

Jay Duplass as "Hades"

Glynn Turman as "Chiron" aka "Mr. Brunner"

The late, great Lance Reddick as "Zeus" in a suit, because he always looks good in a suit

Adam Copeland as "Ares"

Charlie Bushnell as "Luke Castellan"

Dior Goodjohn as "Clarisse La Rue"

Jessica Parker Kennedy as "Medusa"

Suzanne Cryer as "Echidna"

Timm Sharp as "Gabe Ugliano"

… and Timothy Omundson as "Hephaestus." Now, here's a look back at the newest teasers/preview for the streaming series adaptation:

Percy Jackson the Olympians is created by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson. The epic eight-episode series launches with a two-episode premiere on December 20 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

