PFL, Max Agreement Sees Streamer Airing Bellator Championship Series

PFL & Max have reached a deal to air the Bellator Championship Series in 2024, beginning with Friday's card. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary PFL partners with Max to stream 2024 Bellator Championship Series, starting March 22.

Eight global MMA events are set, each with two title fights; first in Belfast.

Additional Bellator content to be available on TNT Sports' new truTV sports block.

PFL's Bellator debut on Max showcases star fighters like Corey Anderson and Patricio Pitbull.

PFL & Max have reached a huge agreement that is sure to have fight fans excited. The pair have come to terms on a deal to air this year's Bellator Championship Series throughout 2024 – consisting of eight MMA events, with each one taking place around the world and featuring two title fights. The first will be this Friday, March 22nd, live at 1 pm E.T. in the US. the event takes place at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The list of events and dates are below.

Friday, March 22, 1 pm E.T. – Bellator Champions Series Belfast – The SSE Arena, Belfast

Friday, May 17 – Bellator Champions Series Paris – Accor Arena

Saturday, June 22 – Bellator Champions Series Dublin – 3Arena

Saturday, September 7 – Bellator Champions Series San Diego – Pechanga Arena

Saturday, September 14 – Bellator Champions Series London – OVO Wembley

Saturday, October 12 – Bellator Champions Series Chicago – Wintrust Arena

Saturday, November 16 – Bellator Champions Series Paris – ADIDAS Arena

Tuesday, December 31 – Bellator Champions Series – TBD

Other Bellator content will also be seen on TNT Sports on the new truTV sports block.

PFL-Bellator Makes A Huge Leap

"Following our historic acquisition of Bellator, Professional Fighters League is proud to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery for the highly anticipated Bellator Champions Series to stream exclusively on Max for fans across the United States, at no extra cost to subscribers, when the global franchise launches on March 22," said Peter Murray, CEO, Professional Fighters League. "We're excited for audiences to tune into Bellator's new home on Max for eight Bellator Champions Series events in 2024 taking place in iconic cities around the globe, featuring world title fights and the biggest stars in combat sports. There's an incredible demand for premium, year-round MMA content from major media platforms, and this is the latest milestone in PFL's ambition to bring the sport's best to audiences around the world."

This Friday's fight card is a great one and features some of the best Bellator has to offer:

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore TITLE FIGHT

Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy TITLE FIGHT

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa

