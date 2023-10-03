Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Opinion, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, pibby, warner bros discovery, wbd

Pibby: Dodge Greenley Shares Heartbreaking Adult Swim Series Status

Taking to Instagram, Pibby creator Dodge Greenley offered an update on a potential series. Unfortunately, the news wasn't good...

Okay, so we're not sure if the news we're reporting is more breaking our hearts or pissing us off – probably a whole bunch of both. For us, it began when Adult Swim debuted Come and Learn with Pibby! during Halloween 2021. Crafted by Dodge Greenley, the special found Pibby ripped out of her safe preschool world and thrown into unknown lands. And if she wants to stop the cartoon apocalypse, then she's going to need to grow up, get caught up, and embrace her inner badass. And to do that, Pibby and her friends must face some of the ghosts from (now) Warner Bros. Discovery's multimedia past & present. Six months later, Pibby was showcased during Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022 – where we got to witness more of Pibby's efforts to save WBD's best and brightest. From there, we assumed nothing but great things. It was a fantastic concept that could've easily straddled age demos while utilizing WBD's library of animated characters in the process – the kind of internal corporate synergy we thought WBD CEO David Zaslav would appreciate. But apparently not. Greenley took to Instagram to share that the series still hasn't received a green light, "and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future."

"I have sad news to share. I'm sorry to say that Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future. Making a show is a long, difficult process, and you can never say never, but for now, it looks like Pibby most likely won't become a show. I'm sorry to all the fans. Thank you for all your support," Greenley wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "I also want to give a special thank you to some of the amazing people who've helped me and fought along side me. Thank you, Asalle Tanha, Nick Jennings, Chad Quandt, and Lindsay Kerns." Here's a look at Greenley's post:

Pibby Saved Adult Swim's April Fool's Day 2022

We all know that April Fool's Day is a special day for Cartoon Network's late-night programming block. But did we think Adult Swim was going to send us down a three-hour rabbit hole in 2022? Nope. But for Pibby, it was more than worth it… and just to be clear? What you're about to read was finished just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, so be kind because we can get a bit loopy. Here's a look back at what appears to be our last official "mission" with Pibby:

Now before we get to what this has to do with Adult Swim celebrating April Fool's Day, it's probably best to start things off with a look back at the short that started a sensation:

Well, it appears Pibby's war to stop the apocalypse has made its way onto tonight's Adult Swim broadcast universe. As you can see below, we have an "infection" happening on Smiling Friends.

We can also confirm that there was an "infection" at the beginning of Rick and Morty S02E04 "Total Rickall" (contrary to what Adult Swim's Master Control is reporting):

We're not seeing this in master control. Who is your cable provider? https://t.co/qPPdOvfzsf — adult swim (@adultswim) April 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

UPDATE: Morty suffered from a brief "infection," as you're about to see below:

At 12:30 ET, Adult Swim began a special broadcast on YouTube that appears to be broadcasting the episodes and the "infections" that have been plaguing the channel since midnight. Meanwhile, Smiling Friends S01E08 "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back" is also showing signs of "infection." Though reports out of Atlanta have us gravely concerned over who's actually in charge:

UPDATE: "Infections" have made their way to The Eric Andre Show S02E06 (with guests Wink Martindale & Sarah Burns; musical guest Fredro Starr)

And even the promos… along with a cry for help:

UPDATE: Even the Aqua Teen Hunger Force isn't safe, with Aqua TV Show Show S10E01 "Muscles" also showing numerous examples of "infections" (including direct contact with Master Shake)

UPDATE: The "infections" continued into the promo prior to Birdgirl and were found sporadically throughout S01E02 "ShareBear" as well as into more promos:

UPDATE: We have another promo "infection" leading into Joe Pera Talks With You S01E06 "Joe Pera Reads You The Church Announcements" (which also happens to be our favorite episode of a really sweet series, which included a Pibby presence at the end but appeared to be "infection"-free):

And the messages are getting much more disturbing as the "infection" grows:

And then just like that, the "infections" (and Pibby) were gone… but for how long? Okay, we need to get some sleep but since we'll be awake by the time you read this, here's a look at the complete special broadcast followed by a compilation of just the "infections". And while we're hoping this is a sign of better things to come, BCTV officially endorses a Pibby series:

